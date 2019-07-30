Share This: You May Have To Wait Another 10 Years For Zombieland 3 Jon

If Zombieland feels like a distant memory, there’s a good reason for that: it came out ten years ago. In spite of the film’s impressive box office performance—it grossed over $100 million worldwide on a budget of less than $24 million—the creative team behind the film took a lengthy break from the franchise before making Zombieland: Double Tap, which arrives in theatres later this year. Asked why it took so long to deliver a sequel, director Ruben Fleischer said there are two perfectly reasonable explanations.

“We all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original.”

This raises another question: if the second instalment proves to be a success, how long will we have to wait for part three? “We all had so much fun making this one, we’d be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland,” Fleischer added. “Although, I will say, Emma said, she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every 10 years. Knowing that Woody’s just the healthiest guy there is—he’s going to outlive all of us—and so we can just keep doing them every 10 years, ‘til the end of time.”

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theatres October 18. Check out the trailer below.