Zombieland Sequel Set To Come Out On 10th Anniversary Of Original Film Adina

Get ready for some badass zombie killing because the trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap just dropped and we know you’ll want to see it.

Ten years ago, we were introduced to Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita, and Little Rock as they took a roadtrip around Southwest America, fought off zombies, and went from being strangers to a dysfunctional family.

Well now we get to see that zombie-fighting fam continue to survive in the apocalypse whilst moving to the heart of America. According to the IMDb synopsis, the second film will see “Columbus, Tallahasse, Wichita, and Little Rock move to the American heartland as they face off against evolved zombies, fellow survivors, and the growing pains of the snarky makeshift family.”

The trailer only showed us a bit of the film, but we know it’s gonna be hilarious. Along with the typical zombie killing, we get a glimpse of our favourite family taking over the abandoned White House, joining with other survivors, and meeting their doppelgangers. We already cannot wait to watch this film.

Aside from our returning stars, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin, we get to see some new faces such as Rosario Dawson, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and former real-life couple, Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia. Also set to star in the film are former Ghostbusters, Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray.

Zombieland: Double Tap is set to arrive in theatres on October 11, the 10th anniversary of the release date of the original film.



