Zack Snyder's Son Complains About Warner Brothers' Justice League 'Meddling'

While there are probably days when Zack Snyder wishes he could erase the DC Extended Universe from his memory, this series of films has become entwined in all aspects of his life. For one, his wife Deborah Snyder produced Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and several other past/future DCEU films. In addition, his departure from Justice League is said to have come as a result of his daughter Autumn’s suicide earlier this year, a tragic event that may have changed the course of the DCEU.

Given the extensive influence that the Snyder family had on Justice League, it comes as no surprise that the director’s son Jett would see the need to share his perspective. Presumably echoing his father’s frustration, he complained on Vero earlier this week that Justice League was steered in a more comic direction following the director’s departure.

“I did enjoy the movie, although it is clearly not what it could have been due to the meddling of Warner Brothers and the forced comedy,” he wrote. “The run time was my biggest gripe with the movie, with events that should take a long time over in a flash… but still definitely a fun movie to watch, and would recommend it.”

