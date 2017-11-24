How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Son Complains About Warner Brothers’ Justice League ‘Meddling’

November 24, 2017
Jon
Justice League

While there are probably days when Zack Snyder wishes he could erase the DC Extended Universe from his memory, this series of films has become entwined in all aspects of his life. For one, his wife Deborah Snyder produced Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and several other past/future DCEU films. In addition, his departure from Justice League is said to have come as a result of his daughter Autumn’s suicide earlier this year, a tragic event that may have changed the course of the DCEU.

Given the extensive influence that the Snyder family had on Justice League, it comes as no surprise that the director’s son Jett would see the need to share his perspective. Presumably echoing his father’s frustration, he complained on Vero earlier this week that Justice League was steered in a more comic direction following the director’s departure.

“I did enjoy the movie, although it is clearly not what it could have been due to the meddling of Warner Brothers and the forced comedy,” he wrote. “The run time was my biggest gripe with the movie, with events that should take a long time over in a flash… but still definitely a fun movie to watch, and would recommend it.”

Justice League is in theatres now. You can read our review here and check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
Star Wars
News
Andy Serkis Explains The Dark Side Of Supreme Leader Snoke
Jurassic World
News
Enjoy This Bite-Sized Tease For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
justice league
News
Justice League Cast Explains What’s Missing In The Theatrical Cut
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
News
The Last Jedi’s Vice Admiral Holdo Is ‘Beautifully Subversive’
INNERSPACE CLIPS