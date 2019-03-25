Share This: Zack Snyder Thinks Superhero Purists Are Living In A ‘Dream World’ Jon

Sometimes it feels like superhero movie fans have taken over the world (or at least the world of movies), but that doesn’t make them immune to criticism. Zack Snyder made this clear while speaking at a recent screening of Watchmen. Given an opportunity to address complaints that Batman took a human life in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder revealed that he’s far more cynical and jaded—about movies and the world at large—than your average comic book purist:

“Someone says to me, ‘Oh, Batman killed a guy.’ I’m like, ‘Really?’ I’m like, ‘Wake the f*ck up.’ … I guess that’s what I’m saying about, once you’ve like lost your virginity to this f*cking movie [Watchmen] and then you come say to me something about like, ‘Oh, my superhero wouldn’t do that.’ I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ I’m down the f*cking road on that. And it’s a cool point of view. Look, I’m 100% fine. It’s a cool point of view to be like, ‘My heroes are still innocent. My heroes didn’t lie to America. My heroes didn’t embezzle money from their corp. My heroes didn’t commit any atrocities.’ That’s cool, but you’re living in a f*cking dream world, okay?”

To the surprise of no one, Zack Snyder is about to take a long overdue break from superhero movies, returning to his zombie roots with Army of the Dead.



