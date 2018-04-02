Share This: Zachary Quinto Says 3 Star Trek Movie Scripts Are In The Works Jon

Coming off the disappointing box office performance of 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, most fans of the franchise sensed that there’s a need for a fresh approach—and they got their wish when news broke that Quentin Tarantino might direct the next instalment. Four months later, this remains an exciting possibility, but Spock (aka Zachary Quinto) acknowledges that there are other ideas on the table.

“First of all, I think there’s a couple of scripts,” he said in a recent interview. “Because there was a script being written before Quentin Tarantino came up with his idea for a potential film. And so I think they are kind of developing more than one. So I don’t know what is going to happen. Quentin is off doing another movie, so I feel like we are in a state of anticipation. All of us are really excited about the idea of working with Quentin on a Trek film, but I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung, who wrote the last film, are writing a script and there are another set of writers writing a script. So I don’t know… I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Over the weekend, another franchise veteran took the time to weigh in on the matter at the LexCon comic convention. Jonathan Frakes—who played The Next Generation’s Commander William Riker and directed two Star Trek movies (First Contact, Insurrection) himself—said he’s skeptical that Tarantino and Trek are compatible.

“I am not convinced that that’s going to be real, and I am not sure that Quentin’s gestalt and what he is known for is quite in the same wheelhouse of what we have all known Star Trek to be,” he explained. “I feel like he could surprise us and bring it into an R-rated world, or a PG-rated world where Star Trek kind of lives, and it could be incredibly creative. I noticed that Patrick Stewart was smart enough to offer his services as soon as he heard the name Tarantino mentioned. So I am as curious as you are. I am not sure that it’s going to be real, that it will come to fruition, but I do know there is a writer’s room open and they are working on a story.”

Until all the details get ironed out, Star Trek Beyond remains the most recent entry in the series—and you can check out the trailer below.