Zac Efron Is Serial Killer Ted Bundy In ‘Extremely Wicked’ First Look

The first photo of Zac Efron as serial killer Ted Bundy is here, and somebody in that casting department deserves a raise. When the former Disney Channel star was initially cast as the infamous sociopath last year, it was hard to imagine Efron—with his blue eyes and dashing good looks—playing someone so extremely wicked and shockingly evil, but I have to admit: He really does look the part.

“Meet Ted,” Efron wrote on Twitter with a grim behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Joe Berlinger’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The film is told from the perspective of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who eventually turned him in after years of denial.

Bundy was reportedly a very charming guy, but charming is probably the last word I’d use to describe this photo.

Bundy later confessed to 30 homicides committed in seven states—but not before escaping prison, twice—though the real number of victims is still unknown. He was executed in 1989.

In response to Efron’s black-and-white photo, Collins posted her own behind-the-scenes photo of Kloepfer from the set of the psychological thriller. Bundy and Kloepfer met in 1969 and dated throughout the ’70s and even after his initial capture in 1975.

Meet Liz… A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:23pm PST

Written by Michael Werwie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile doesn’t have an official release date (yet), so we at least have another year before Zac Efron is totally and completely ruined for us.