Share This: Jennifer Lawrence Returned To The X-Men Franchise On One Condition Jon

After many months in development, Disney’s multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Fox finally became official in March. This deal is likely to have many ramifications, but for fans of superhero movies the single greatest shift is the new potential for the X-Men to be incorporated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, according to Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg, this didn’t play a role in the finality of the franchise’s latest instalment.

“I feel as though the notion of this being the last of this cycle of X-Men movies is tied for a lot of people, at least in the industry, to the Disney-Fox merger,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “In truth, when I sat down to write this movie, which was three years ago, I thought about it as the culmination of this cycle of X-Men movies.”

A veteran writer and producer, Kinberg makes his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix, a breakthrough he partly attributes to the loyalty of Jennifer Lawrence. “We presumed the First Class core cast… were coming back for this film,” he said. “Part of the reason I presumed that was at the end of finishing X-Men: Apocalypse, when it was clear Bryan Singer was not going to direct the next movie, it was the actors that approached me about directing the next of the X-Men movies. Jennifer especially. Jen said she wouldn’t come back for another movie unless I directed it. So, I had a lot of support from them.”

Dark Phoenix arrives in theatres on June 7. Check out the trailer below.