Share This: Director Says X-Men Fans Should Expect ‘Closure’ From Dark Phoenix Jon

In light of the Disney-Fox merger the future of the X-Men franchise is extremely uncertain, but the cast of characters from the recent entries will return this summer for writer/director Simon Kinberg’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. When Entertainment Weekly asked Kinberg where the franchise might go after that, the filmmaker confessed that he’s completely in the dark. “I truly don’t know,” he said. “I haven’t had formal talks with Disney. I know Kevin Feige very well, but we haven’t had formal talks because until the merger is official, they’re not allowed to have those kinds of conversations with the folks at Fox or myself.”

The future of the franchise may be uncertain, but if the current cast disbands and Marvel takes things in a new direction, Kinberg believes his film will act as a fitting conclusion. “The Phoenix story for me is the ultimate X-Men story,” he explained. “I approached the movie like it was the culmination in some ways—not that there couldn’t be other movies, but I did approach the movie as if, like, if you spent 20 years of living with this family, this is the movie you see the family truly tested, fall apart, and hopefully come back together. There was something about that sense of closure for the family, that sense of test, that sense of loss. It felt like not this is the end necessarily, but this is it for them.”





X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives in theatres on June 7. Check out the new trailer below.