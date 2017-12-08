How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

There’s A Massive Dark Phoenix ‘Twist’ That Will Change The X-Men Franchise Forever

December 8, 2017
Crystal
x-men

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is going where none of the previous 10 X-movies have gone before: outer space. It’s about damn time.

In Entertainment Weekly‘s latest issue, director and writer Simon Kinberg revealed that the team’s venture into outer space is the catalyst for Jean Grey’s transformation into the Phoenix. When a solar flare hits the X-Jet during a rescue mission, Jean uses her power to save the team but “the extreme surge of energy unlocks the Phoenix.” And that’s when the chaos begins.

x-men

It’s unclear if that’s the extent of the space travel in Dark Phoenix, but there’s plenty of it in the comics. In The Dark Phoenix Saga, Jean Grey, as Phoenix, exiles herself to outer space to protect the X-Men only to start a war with an entire alien race known as the Shi’ar Empire.

As for the film’s timeline, in keeping with the trend of Days of Future Pastand ApocalypseDark Phoenix will take place a decade after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse, specifically in 1992. So expect plenty of grungewear—and drama.

In the ten years since Apocalypse, the X-Men have become national heroes, and Charles Xavier, in particular, has emerged as an icon. (He even graces the cover of Time magazine in the film.) As a result, his “growing ego” starts to endanger the team. Actor James McAvoy describes it as the “most emotional X-Men we’ve done.”

Though, be prepared: “There’s a lot of sacrifice and a lot of suffering.” And, according to EW, there a “massive twist” that will change the X-Men franchise forever.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theatres November 2, 2018.

Trending
RELATED
little mermaid
News
Watch A Legendary Disney Artist Animate The Little Mermaid In 3D Using V...
carrie fisher
News
Carrie Fisher’s French Bulldog, Gary, Has A Cameo In The Last Jedi
star wars
News
Find Out Why Daisy Ridley Is Crying About Star Wars: Episode IX
jurassic world
News
Chris Pratt Can’t Stop Running In First Jurassic World Sequel Trai...
INNERSPACE CLIPS