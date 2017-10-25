Share This: An X-23 Spinoff Movie Is Officially In The Works Jon

When Logan hit theatres in March, it earned the most acclaim of any X-Men film to date and grossed an impressive $616 million worldwide, holding its own alongside more sprawling films in the series, in spite of its relatively meager budget. It comes as no surprise, then, that director James Mangold is working on a spin-off movie revolving around Logan’s Laura Kinney/X-23 (Dafne Keen). However, true to his mutant retirement pledge, Hugh Jackman claims he will have nothing to do with this film. “I won’t be a producer on a Laura sequel,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I will be lining up on the Thursday night at 10 p.m. to watch it though. She is just phenomenal.”

In the same article, Mangold—who is working on the script with Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok)—made it clear that the success of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman has given the project a major boost. “Patty’s success with that film only solidifies more for studios that there’s less to fear with a female protagonist,” he said. “The more that keeps getting hit home, that ends up giving me more space turning around and going, ‘Well, here we are with a female protagonist. That’s incredible. And what are we going to do with her?’ And that’s where we are with that right now—dreaming.”

As for the potential of another film with the western/noir sensibilities of Logan, producer Hutch Parker believes there’s room to branch off into new territory. “There are other facets of that character and some others potentially to explore in their own way,” he explained. “It may not be in the same exact tonality or with the same genre orientations as Logan, but I think part of what has been opened up in this universe to all of us now is, drawing on different genre traditions, there are new pathways to be opened for new characters that populate this universe.”

We have no idea when the X-23 movie will arrive in theatres, but you can see the character in action in the Logan trailer below.