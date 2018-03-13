How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Wynonna Earp Meets Lost Girl With A New Guest Star Reveal

March 13, 2018
Corrina
dark matter

Filming for Season 3 of Wynonna Earp has been underway since the start of this year and as the production moves forward on another 12 ass-kicking episodes, we’re getting news about a posse of familiar-faced guest stars set to mosey on in to Purgatory for a possible showdown. The latest? Lost Girl and Dark Matter star Zoie Palmer.

Last month, we found out that iconic Canadian actor Megan Follows will be playing the long-absent Michelle Earp—Wynonna and Waverly’s mysterious mom. Now we know that Wynonna showrunner Emily Andras has recruited an old friend from her Lost Girl days. Sounds like Zoie Palmer will also have an intriguing part this season… one that’s worlds away from her former role as Dr. Lauren Lewis.

ICE CREAM

According to Syfy, Palmer’s Earp character, Jolene, is “a fun-loving friend who enjoys karaoke, baking for her best buddies and creating mayhem wherever she goes. She’s also smart, knows a secret or two and if you don’t watch out, she’ll either steal your partner or your heart.” Uh-oh. What could this mean for Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) and Dolls (Shamier Anderson)? Or Wynonna and Doc (Tim Rozon? Or even WayHaught (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and (Katherine Barrell)? Trouble, we’d bet.

