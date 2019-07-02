Share This: Season Four Of Wynonna Earp To Start Production Adina

Prepare yourselves—Wynonna Earp is officially coming back for a fourth season.

Announced today, Wynonna Earp has been green lit to start production for the new season, after a delay in filming was reported this past winter.

“This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness,” Emily Andras, showrunner and executive producer said in a press release. Basically, the Wynonna Earp fandom wouldn’t let their show go down without a fight. We love that.

Wynonna Earp follows the life of Wynonna Earp (duh), the great, great granddaughter of famous lawman Wyatt Earp, who battles supernatural beings and reincarnated outlaws her ancestor previously killed. It’s action-packed, unique, and filled to the brim with suspense.

Stars of the show include Melanie Scrofano as the titular character, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Tim Rozon, and Katherine Barrell.

The show is expected to make its Season 4 debut in the summer of 2020, so the fans will have to wait just a little while longer. Until then, you’ll just have to make do and rewatch the first three seasons again when they hit Crave this fall.