Share This: Wynonna Earp Is Returning For A Fourth Season Space

Fridays at 9 p.m. ET

It’s only been about a day since Wynonna Earp Season 3 kicked off, but we already have news about Season 4—namely that it’s coming to Space and we’re super excited about it.

The imminent arrival of Wynonna Earp Season 4 was announced earlier today at the Earp Comic-Con panel, attended by stars Melanie Scrofano (the titular Wynonna), creator and executive producer Emily Andras, Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Shamier Anderson (Xavier Dolls), Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught) and Beau Smith, the writer who brought the Wynonna Earp comic book series to life.

The news of the show’s renewal was immediately received with cheers and chants of “Season 4,” but the panel didn’t stop there—the Earp cast and crew went on to discuss the ins and outs of WayHaught (you know they had to), Wynonna Earp Funko Pop figures (coming in 2019) and Scrofano trying her hand at directing a scene for the Season 3 premiere.“She’s such a natural director,” Provost-Chalkley said of her on-screen sister. “She knows our characters better than we do. It felt like she’s been doing it for years.”

They also discussed what genres they’d each like Wynonna Earp to explore in future seasons (musical, silent movie, and Spaghetti Western were just a few suggestions) and the fact that Barrell apparently “rewrote” Haught’s backstory after reading Episode 3. Who knew? Fortunately, the cast left us with a couple of teasers before the panel ended—according to Rozon, Season 3 Episode 7 will be full of heartbreak and Anderson insisted that Episode 2 will be a big one for Dolls.

We, of course, don’t know much about what’s going to go down in Season 4 (we haven’t even sunk our teeth into Season 3 yet) but we do know that it’ll start production in Calgary in 2019 and consist of 10 dramatic, supernaturally twisty episodes. As usual, keep refreshing Space.ca to find out about the latest Purgatory and Earp-related goings-on. And while you’re at it, why not watch (or rewatch) the Season 3 premiere?