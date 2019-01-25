How do you want to login to your Space account?

Our Favourite Wynonna Earp Season 3 WayHaught Moments

January 25, 2019
Space
wayhaught-season-3-moments-lead

Watch Extras Now

Earlier today, this year’s crop of GLAAD Media Award nominees were announced—and Wynonna Earp, naturally, made the cut.

Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Wynonna Earp joins a list of nine other deserving nominees including Grey’s Anatomy and The Handmaid’s Tale. Series creator Emily Andras and the rest of the Earp cast and crew have made it a priority to tell stories that are LGBTQ+ inclusive since the show’s inception, so we’re not the least bit surprised that it’s been recognised for its efforts—namely when it comes to deepening and developing the relationship between Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell).

To celebrate Wynonna Earp‘s exciting nomination, we thought we’d take a little trip down memory lane and give you a list of all our favourite Earp Season 3 WayHaught moments. Sit back, enjoy, and grab a box of tissues just in case.

Episode 1 – Living the Dream

Episode 2 – Speaking Truths

Episode 4 – Meeting the Parents

Episode 5 – Crazy In Love

Episode 8 – Bulshar’s Bride

Episode 9 – Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Episode 10 – Haught-er Than Usual

Episode 12 – Single Ladies?

