Share This: Ready To Ride: Check Out These ‘Wynonna Earp’ Season 3 Set Pics Space

Sci-fi and Western fans: get busy polishing those cowboy boots, a new season of Wynonna Earp has begun filming in Calgary with your favourite ass-kicking characters all returning for a third season of demon-hunting in Purgatory.

Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell will be back for 12 new episodes set to air later this year (trust: we’ll tip you off to the premiere date the second we have it).

“We’re excited to saddle up for the third instalment of this inventive sci-fi series that continues to turn the western genre on its head,” said Corrie Coe, Bell Media’s Senior Vice-President of Original Programming. “This isn’t [showrunner] Emily Andras’ first rodeo, and time and time again her characters, brilliant storylines, and plot twists take our viewers on a ride that has them tuning in for more every week.”

Wynonna spent Season 2 pregnant with the next Earp heir and wondering whether her baby’s dad was an undead gunslinger or a Revenant. The finale saw Wynonna put her trust in the hands of Aunt Gus, whom her newborn baby was sent away to be with. Also, hello surprise reveal: aka Wynonna’s mother!

This, plus Waverly’s own paternity mystery made for a very emotional season-end cliffhanger.

Word has it that the upcoming season will see Wynonna challenge fate, face new foes, and makes life-altering sacrifices in order to break the curse once and for all. And we can’t wait to watch her do it.