Attention Earpers: We Know Who Wynonna's Mysterious Mom Is

The upcoming season of Wynonna Earp is going to force our heroes to work through some serious mommy issues. Now we know who’ll be playing Mama Earp—and it’s a Canadian actor with a very familiar face.

The role of the mysterious Michelle Earp goes to Reign queen Megan Follows, whose credits also include Heartland and the original Anne of Green Gables miniseries (yep, she was Anne Shirley).

We’re just a LITTLE bit excited for this. And so is showrunner Emily Andras: “Megan Follows is one of Canada’s most beloved and versatile performers, and we are beyond thrilled to have her onboard for such an iconic role. Her ferocity and fearlessness will fit in fabulously with the rest of our phenomenal cast.”

Wynonna Earp will return to Space sometime later this year—the show went into production on the new season last month (you can check out the first photos here).

The whole cast is back for a third round of demon-hunting, including Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson), Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), and Jeremy Chetri (Varun Saranga).

They’ll back up Wynonna (the one and only Melanie Scrofano) as she aims Peacemaker at Purgatory’s remaining Revenants—and the rest of the supernatural creeps that are unceasingly drawn to the freak-magnet that is the Ghost River Triangle.

Will this be the season that sees her break the Earp curse? Stay tuned…