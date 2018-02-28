How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Wreck-It Ralph Is Still Wrecking Things In The Sequel’s First Trailer

February 28, 2018
Alissa
wreck it ralph 2

Wreck-It Ralph is back, and he has officially left his video game comfort zone! The first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel, Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, is here, and Ralph is headed… well, that’s pretty self-explanatory, isn’t it?

In the movie, Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman) head inside the internet to fix Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush. Once inside, they must navigate the ever-changing atmosphere, without getting too sidetracked by eBay auctions and interesting posts not unlike this very one you’re reading right now.

The trailer uses a bunny, a kitty, pancakes, and milkshakes to demonstrate that even though Ralph still doesn’t want to be the bad guy, he hasn’t totally shed his calamitous nature, so expect plenty of shenanigans and silly missteps as the duo surfs the web.

The first trailer doesn’t introduce head algorithm internet entrepreneur Yesss (voiced by Taraji P. Henson) of BuzzzTube, who we know will be a force to be reckoned with, but I’m hopeful we’ll get a peek of her before Ralph Breaks The Internet hits theatres on November 21.

In the meantime, please enjoy this very detailed explanation of a scene from the movie, in which all of the Disney Princesses—I repeat, all of the Disney Princesses—reveal some shocking/amazing truths about themselves in the sequel.

