Patty Jenkins Has ‘Pretty Clear Plans’ For Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins’ evolution into the director of Wonder Woman is one of the more bizarre Hollywood stories in recent memory. After directing the gritty 2003 serial killer movie Monster—which resulted in an Oscar for Charlize Theron—she endured an inexplicable 14-year dry spell before returning with Wonder Woman. This was an unexpected leap in scale, particularly after years of failing to get her projects off the ground.

“They all wanted me to do their thing,” Jenkins said of the studios in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. However, she believes there’s a growing interest in the kinds of movies she couldn’t get made in the past. “I think people are realizing there’s money to be made with these other stories that they may not totally understand, and that is incredible. I feel like, ‘Oh my God, there’s so many stories that I want to tell. Maybe I can actually get them made now.’”

In Jenkins’ case, it doesn’t hurt that she now has an $821 million-grossing film under her belt (not to mention a dark six-episode miniseries starring Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine). And in the short term, it seems she’s happy to continue building on her superhero success. In addition to Wonder Woman 1984—which she finished shooting in December—Jenkins hopes to work on a third film in the series. “I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3,” she explained. “Whether I direct it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theatres on June 5, 2020. Check out the trailer for the original below.