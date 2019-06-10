How do you want to login to your Space account?

Wonder Woman

Chris Pine Explains The Difference Between Wonder Woman 1 And 2

June 10, 2019
Jon
wonder-woman-1984-chris-pine-role

While all signs suggest that Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) was a heroic casualty of Wonder Woman, the presence of time travel in Wonder Woman 1984 virtually guarantees the undoing of his cruel fate. Plus, we know Pine’s in the sequel, another strong hint that Steve’s not dead anymore. This all begs two important questions: what does director Patty Jenkins have in mind for this character and how does that relate to the sequel as a whole? In an Actors on Actors interview with Wonder Woman co-star Robin Wright, Pine recently attempted to answer these questions, but his efforts to side-step spoilers resulted in an intriguingly mysterious response.

“What I think defines this series and perhaps the character, and certainly Patty’s interest, is redefining the notion of a hero’s journey as we know it,” he explained. “This is a woman, a superhero, defined by her capacity to love. I’ll say no more, but I hope audiences are moved in unexpected ways because they’re expecting something—I’ll probably get a phone call from Warner Bros. for even saying this—what I’ve found this time the tables had turned on me as a man in terms of how I interacted and played onscreen. I loved my lady. I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing as a character to be in love, as a man on screen in a big film.”

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theatres on June 5, 2020. Check out the trailer for the original below.

