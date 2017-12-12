Share This: If Wolverine Joins The MCU, Will Hugh Jackman Be There Too? Jon

When Logan arrived in theatres earlier this year, Hugh Jackman tried to make it clear in every conceivable way that he’s finished with Wolverine. No matter what, he’s not coming back. However, he did suggest that there was one unlikely possibility that might change everything. If Disney took control of the X-Men franchise and integrated the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (like that’s ever gonna happen), Jackman might be tempted to hit the gym and bring back those Adamantine claws.

Nine months later, Disney appears to be on the brink of acquiring Fox, making Jackman’s distant hypothetical a very real possibility. Asked to comment on this development, the actor recalled his past perspective. “Every time I saw an Avengers movie, I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head,” he told Collider. “But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen.’”

So what’s he think now that it probably will happen? “It was interesting just when I first saw that headline,” he said of the possible Disney-Fox merger. “I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

After a few moments of excitement, the dream is over. For a reminder of Jackman’s last stand as Wolverine, check out the Logan trailer below.