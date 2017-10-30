How do you want to login to your Space account?

Will Poulter’s Toy Story-Inspired Halloween Costume Is Both Terrifying And Perfect

October 30, 2017
Hilary H
Will Poulter

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Trying to bring a cartoon character to life is a difficult feat, but Will Poulter just succeeded in turning himself into a 3D version of one of Disney’s most memorable, creepy characters—and he did so for a great cause.

The actor bears a striking resemblance to Sid, the sinister, magnifying glass-wielding toy torturer from Toy Story. If Poulter didn’t actually shave his head, he did an amazing job of slicking his blonde locks back—and that’s to say nothing of his teeth, which are SUPER DEEPLY UNSETTLING all on their own.

Sid’s a pretty mean bully in the Pixar classic, and that’s not lost on Poulter: He shared that he’s an ambassador for an anti-bullying organization, and that he dressed up as Sid to help make school “a safer and happier place for young people.”

“This Halloween I thought I should respond to the comparison’s with Disney Pixar’s biggest bully next door and go as Sid from Toy Story!” he writes. “In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for!”

A sense of humour and a good cause? That’s a Halloween win on two counts, even if that magnifying glass alone gives us the heeby-jeebies.

