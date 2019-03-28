Share This: Chris Evans Explains Why He Almost Rejected Captain America Jon

As we reported yesterday, Chris Evans has made a very powerful impression on Robert Downey Jr. during their time together in the MCU, but the actor almost never accepted his true superhero calling. In the same Hollywood Reporter profile where Downey shared all that praise, Evans made it clear that he initially thought Steve Rogers/Captain America was a little too dull. “There’s no real darkness to him,” Evans said, recalling his original impression of the role. “How do I make this guy someone you want to watch? I don’t get jokes. I’m not Wolverine. I don’t have dead parents, like Batman. I’m just, like, ‘Hi, I’ll walk your dog. I’ll help you move.’”

As it turns out, the Russo brothers—who directed Evans in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame—felt the same way as their star. “To be honest with you, that golden age Captain America never really appealed to us,” Anthony Russo explained. “We gravitated to the comics where people were starting to tear down ideas about what superheroes were. Frank Miller, et cetera. So when we started talking with Marvel about coming on to do [Winter Soldier], we were like, ‘This is going to be the movie where we fully bring Captain America into the modern world. He’s going to be a different person in this new world.’ And Chris just grew with that character beautifully.”

Presumably, that evolution will continue on April 26 when Avengers: Endgame arrives in theatres. Check out the trailer below.