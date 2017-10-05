Share This: Find Out Who Decided Han Solo’s Fate In The Force Awakens Jon

If you still haven’t seen The Force Awakens, you’re incredibly slow/patient. Also, this next piece of information will come as a major spoiler, but as the rest of the world now knows, Han Solo is dead. That’s right, the bratty Kylo Ren iced his dad. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, this provocative decision was made by producer Kathleen Kennedy and director J.J. Abrams—with plenty of resistance from their employer.

“You have to think about legacy because it deserves respect and there’s an expectation,” Iger told Vanity Fair. “But you also have to innovate. We had a big debate about Han Solo, actually. In that, he’s a beloved character and, should he die or not? Should we kill him off? It was ultimately… a decision that was made by Kathy Kennedy and J.J. Abrams, but I got involved.”

While Iger is a studio guy with no credited input in the creative process, he says he feels a genuine sense of responsibility for the franchise. “It does weigh on me,” he explained. “It weighs on me in the sense it’s a different kind of responsibility. You think a lot about it. Star Wars and Marvel and Disney, there’s a core base of unbelievably devoted and involved fans that are just maniacal about every nuance of the stories we tell. We think about them.”

You can see a younger, less dead version of Han Solo when his spin-off movie arrives on May 25, 2018. In the meantime, Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theatres on December 15. Check out the trailer below.