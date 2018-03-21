Share This: Jonathan Nolan Says Westworld Is Ready To Go Way Beyond The Park Jon

As you may recall, the first season of Westworld concluded with a conflict between Dr. Robert Ford (Hopkins) and Delos Incorporated that changed all the rules. Ford granted the hosts a newfound understanding of their circumstances, freed them from their restraints, and lost his life in the process. The hosts are now ready for full-scale revolution, and we’ll see how that plays out in season two. “The first season was a journey inward; this is a journey outward,” series co-creator Jonathan Nolan told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a search for what else is in the park, and what else is beyond the park.”

If you thought the first season was heavy on context, Nolan suggests you brace for information overload. “If we were to describe the show as one camera angle, it would be a steady pull out revealing more and more context,” he said. “So as the hosts learn more about their world—and other worlds, and the real world—the audience is doing the same thing.”

As you can imagine, Nolan and his collaborators are riding high on the potential of their series’ premise, as its scope broadens. Nolan is particularly intrigued by the ways Westworld could reinvent our understanding of screen time. “These hosts don’t live on the same time frame we do and don’t have the four-year life span of [Blade Runner’s] replicants,” he explained. “If left to their own devices, they could live forever. So our story has some real scope to it.”

Westworld returns to HBO Canada on April 22. Check out the Super Bowl spot below.