How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Black Panther

Wesley Snipes Explains How His Failed Black Panther Movie Changed Superhero History

January 31, 2018
Jon
black panther

Given the buzz currently surrounding Black Panther, it’s hard to believe it took this long for the comic—created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1966—to reach the big screen. However, as Wesley Snipes recently told The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel and the actor made a serious attempt to make a Black Panther movie back in the mid-’90s. At one point, Snipes approached John Singleton (Boyz n the Hood) to direct, but he found that their perspectives were too far apart.

Explaining that his own vision was closer in spirit of Ryan Coogler’s 2018 adaptation, Snipes elaborated on Singleton’s more socially conscious take. “John wanted to take the character and put him in the civil rights movement,” Snipes said. “And I’m like, ‘Dude! Where’s the toys? They are highly technically advanced, and it will be fantastic to see Africa in this light opposed to how Africa is typically portrayed.’ I wanted to see the glory and the beautiful Africa. The jewel Africa.”

Unfortunately, the limitations of ’90s special effects and Marvel’s finances (the company declared bankruptcy in 1996) caused the project to stall, but this set in motion a chain of events that made the 2018 adaptation possible. When Black Panther didn’t come together, Snipes decided to make Blade, the superhero success that indirectly launched the Marvel Studios we know today. “Marvel was going through a liquidation and there were concerns that the whole company might fold,” he explained. “It is my understanding that film was a catalyst to its resurgence and the empire we see now.”

While Wesley Snipes’s Black Panther never made it to the screen, the 2018 version arrives in theatres on February 16. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
News
Disney’s Live-Action Mulan Has Finally Found Its Star
News
Young Han Solo Movie Finds A New Director After Major Shake-Up
News
Charlize Theron Is A Badass Spy In NSFW Atomic Blonde Trailer
INNERSPACE CLIPS