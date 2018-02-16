How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The Old School Challenges Of Wes Anderson’s Isle Of Dogs

February 16, 2018
Jon

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Nearly four full years after the release of The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson is finally back with his follow-up, Isle of Dogs, and the reviews have been typically stellar. During a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival yesterday, Anderson spoke about working with stop motion animation—for the first time since 2009’s Fantastic Mr. Fox—and his refreshing aversion to all things computer-generated.

“With a stop-motion movie, there’s a certain part that uses models… and if you’re going to do it that way, you’re embracing old methods,” he explained. “I don’t think there’s anything in the movie that’s CG. There’s things that are combined in the digital process, but they were elements we shot. Everything was miniatures. Of course, everyone can tell instantly it’s a model—you’re not fooling anybody—but it’s something that I associate with cinema history.”

While stop motion is a time-consuming, intricately planned process, Anderson admits that there was still a potential—and necessity—to come up with new ideas on the fly. For example, he discovered several years into the process that his Isle of Dogs puppets don’t smile. “Suddenly you’re faced with that,” he said. “You have no choice. You figure out a way. You add to the puppet, you modify the puppet, whatever.”

Isle of Dogs arrives in theatres on March 23. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
Marvel Studios
Interview
Ryan Coogler On The ‘Dynamic’ Female Energy Of Black Panther
Oscar Isaac
News
Oscar Isaac Shot Scenes From Annihilation And The Last Jedi On The Same ...
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
News
Arya Stark Taught Eddie Redmayne To Sword Fight For Early Man
Incredibles 2
News
Incredibles 2 Finally Drops A Sneak Peek With Supercharged New Footage
INNERSPACE CLIPS