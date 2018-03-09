Share This: Find Out Why The Avengers Are Heading To Wakanda In Infinity War Jon

With both Black Panther and the Avengers: Infinity War trailer fresh in your mind, you may be wondering how so many MCU veterans ended up joining forces with T’Challa and company in the Wakandan jungle. In a lengthy new Entertainment Weekly article about the latest Avengers epic, co-director Anthony Russo explains that this stems from Thanos’ pursuit of the six Infinity Stones.

Knowing that the severely weakened Vision—who has one of the stones embedded in his forehead—will attract Thanos, Captain America decides to bring him to Wakanda. “Obviously, that raises the stakes because Vision’s life is in danger, and his life is in conflict with Thanos’ goals, so something’s got to give,” says Russo. “Earth is making its last stand to keep the stone from Thanos. It’s the best place to make your last stand.”

According to Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa forges an immediate bond with the Avengers, particularly Captain America. “They trust each other,” he says, citing a shield T’Challa gives Cap as a gift. “His shield was already made from vibranium anyway, so it’s just an extension of what he already had. Me actually giving it to him is a testament to our relationship and trust.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theatres on April 27. Check out the trailer below.