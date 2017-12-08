Share This: Vote For Your Favourite InnerSpace Moment Of 2017 Krissy

Weeknights 7e 4p

‘Tis the season for self-reflection, resolutions, and turkey stuffing—though not necessarily in that order. As we cap off yet another year here at InnerSpace, we’re taking a look at some of our moments of 2017. They made us laugh. They made us cringe. They made us go, “George Clooney said whaaat?!?” From monster hunting to celebrity run-ins, we’ve narrowed the list down to five stand-out moments.

Given that we’re always the ones doing the talking, we wanted to pass the mic to you to weigh in on the best moment from Season 8.

Maybe you loved it when we geeked and freaked out with the cast of Doctor Who. Or maybe, just maybe, you loved to watch Ajay squirm during his one-on-one with Harrison Ford. We know we did.

Let us know your fan favourite moment of 2017 by voting in our poll. The future of the world lies in your hands, InnerSpace fans. Or at least the future of this poll does.