Venom

Tom Hardy Splits Into Two Very Opposite Personalities In New Venom Trailer

July 31, 2018
Alissa
venom-trailer-new-lead

Tom Hardy is quickly spiralling into a dark place in the brand new Venom trailer.

While the first trailer clued us in to the general plot of the movie, the second one dives deeper into the anti-hero’s origin and the emotional tug-of-war between the human Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote. Together, they form Venom, a “higher life form,” as Dr. Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), the clear antagonist, describes.

Meanwhile, it remains totally unclear why this human/symbiote combo is better than just plain human—it seems impulse control is a massive problem as Eddie repeatedly tries and fails to subdue his body’s aggressive urges.

Plus, Eddie doesn’t seem particularly happy in his so-called evolved state. The reporter describes his experience as having been “taken” and the stress is visible in his increasingly shadowy face. “We cannot just hurt people,” Eddie insists, while his second-half deems, “We can do whatever we want.”

The action-packed trailer is not without some lightness, however. Eddie casually describing his alter-ego as a “parasite” in the last moments of the three-minute clip is hilariously mild, offering a glimmer of the comedic relief Venom will weave through its thrilling narrative.

Check out the second trailer above. Venom hits theatres October 5.

