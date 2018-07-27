Share This: Director Ruben Fleischer Already Has Plans For A Venom Sequel Jon

We already know about Todd McFarlane’s hopes for a Venom-Spawn crossover movie, and now Venom director Ruben Fleischer has revealed that the upcoming superhero movie was made with sequels in mind. “We’ve definitely laid some groundwork for different directions that the franchise could go, but obviously it all hinges on people’s excitement about this film,” he told ComicBook.com. “I hope people will stay and see what seeds have been planted.”

While McFarlane hopes to see Venom onscreen alongside Spawn, Fleischer has a more iconic adversary in mind. “I think we can all agree it would be pretty amazing to see Spider-Man and Venom face off in a film,” he said during the recent Venom panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “I have to think that the studio is thinking the same way and at some point down the road they’re gonna run across each other’s paths.”

However, Fleischer clearly relished the opportunity to make a movie entirely dedicated to the dark, violent sensibilities of his title character. “It’s just tonally different from everything else, especially when you’re focusing on just Venom,” he explained. “He’s not a sunshine kind of guy. So, it takes place at night. It’s darker. More menacing. I think that within the spectrum of all these movies, there’s the DC super dark, Zack Snyder type version and then there’s the Marvel movies and I like to think that we’re in our own zone apart from that.”

Venom arrives in theatres on October 5. Check out the trailer below.