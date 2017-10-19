Share This: Here’s What The Venom Movie Might Actually Be About Neil

Spider-Man: Homecoming was a fun ride and all, but it’s not the least bit upsetting that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker won’t be involved in Sony’s upcoming Venom spinoff, which seems to be getting cooler by the day. For instance, the casting is top-notch. Not, like, superhero movie top-notch, we’re talking any movie top-notch. Thus far, Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and Veep’s Reid Scott are all on board. Daaamn.

But what of the films plot? Finally, some news (file under: rumour) courtesy of OmegaUnderground supports previous theories that the film will be adapted from 1993’s Venom: Lethal Protector, a six-issue limited series that gave Venom as little more depth than his strictly villainous former status. Here’s some rad cover art plus their synopsis of those comics:

Before the story begins, Venom makes an agreement with Spider-Man that they will leave each other alone, on the condition that Venom commits no crimes. Venom then moves from New York City to San Francisco and takes up with a group of Californian mole people. Shortly thereafter the father of one of Venom’s victims seeks him out with a group of super-powered mercenaries to take revenge.

Spider-Man, seeing misleading coverage of Venom on television, heads to San Francisco to confront him and instead winds up fighting alongside Venom against five new offspring of the Venom Symbiote: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

On the subject of Symbiotes, there have also been rumours that Carnage could also play the chief villain, which sounds pretty awesome to us. Maybe Green Jelly can provide the soundtrack, like they did in the still-excellent (but completely unbeatable) Super Nintendo/Genesis beat-em-up, Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage. Who still has that bitchin’ red cartridge kicking around?

As for when we can actually see the film, the studio just launched an official twitter account and dropped this red-hot (actually it’s black and white) tweet. (Update: the tweet has been removed, but the account is still there, and the profile pic is the one from the tweet, yada yada…)