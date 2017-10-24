How do you want to login to your Space account?

Production Has Officially Started On The Venom Movie

October 24, 2017
Neil
venom

Last week, we wrote about what the Venom movie might be about (possibly adapting six-issue limited series, Venom: Lethal Protector), and also stumbled on the first tweet from the film’s official twitter page, which showed off a black and white photo of star Tom Hardy and a release date of October 5, 2018.

That tweet has since been deleted, however, the image lives on as a twitter profile pic, and the page’s description still mentions an October 2018 release. Alternatively, you can just visit the official Facebook page for the full size image and precise October 5 release date.

After several minor delays (production was set to begin one month ago), the Spidey spinoff has now begun shooting. Revealed by the film’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, Day 1 of #Venom has been officially announced on the, uh, web (hardy har har):

As we can all see, this image and caption doesn’t reveal much, other than Hardy looking very amused in a candid behind-the-scenes photo. Hardy will of course be playing the title character (no, Topher Grace will not be reprising his role), who also goes by Eddie Brock, a rival photographer to Peter Parker.

What else can we tell you? The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, whose best known for the pretty good 2009 zombie horror-comedy, Zombieland. Along with Hardy, Venom stars four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and Veep’s Reid Scott.

If you like lining up for Marvel movies waaay too early, take note that the second Spider-Man spinoff, Silver & Black, is swinging into theatres February 8. 2019, and will centre on Silver Sable and the Black Cat.

