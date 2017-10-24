Share This: Production Has Officially Started On The Venom Movie Neil

Last week, we wrote about what the Venom movie might be about (possibly adapting six-issue limited series, Venom: Lethal Protector), and also stumbled on the first tweet from the film’s official twitter page, which showed off a black and white photo of star Tom Hardy and a release date of October 5, 2018.

That tweet has since been deleted, however, the image lives on as a twitter profile pic, and the page’s description still mentions an October 2018 release. Alternatively, you can just visit the official Facebook page for the full size image and precise October 5 release date.

After several minor delays (production was set to begin one month ago), the Spidey spinoff has now begun shooting. Revealed by the film’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, Day 1 of #Venom has been officially announced on the, uh, web (hardy har har):

As we can all see, this image and caption doesn’t reveal much, other than Hardy looking very amused in a candid behind-the-scenes photo. Hardy will of course be playing the title character (no, Topher Grace will not be reprising his role), who also goes by Eddie Brock, a rival photographer to Peter Parker.

What else can we tell you? The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, whose best known for the pretty good 2009 zombie horror-comedy, Zombieland. Along with Hardy, Venom stars four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and Veep’s Reid Scott.

If you like lining up for Marvel movies waaay too early, take note that the second Spider-Man spinoff, Silver & Black, is swinging into theatres February 8. 2019, and will centre on Silver Sable and the Black Cat.