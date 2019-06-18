How do you want to login to your Space account?

Us Exclusive Extra: Jordan Peele Reveals Why He Cast Winston Duke

June 18, 2019
Sara
Every member of the Us cast, from the Oscar-winning Lupita Nyong’o to child actors Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex, do their part in putting us on edge as we slowly realize what the Tethered are capable of (if you don’t know what we’re talking about, do yourself a favour and watch Us as soon as possible).

Unsurprisingly, director Jordan Peele put a lot of effort into choosing the right actors for the job—especially when it came to casting Winston Duke as Gabe Wilson/Abraham.

In a brand-new exclusive extra provided to us by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Peele reveals that he chose Duke for a reason. “Winston doesn’t know it, but he basically is Gabe,” he admits. Fortunately, Duke took his role (as himself?) seriously, explaining that he tried to make Gabe as much of an “All-American dad” as possible. Duke also talks about the fun he had when finding ways to connect Gabe and his Tethered counterpart, Abraham, together.

Check out our behind-the-scenes exclusive below. Us is available on Blu-ray and DVD starting today (June 18).

