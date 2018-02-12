Share This: Uma Thurman’s ‘Kill Bill’ Stunt Coordinator Shares His Take On Her Infamous Crash Hilary

Just a week after Uma Thurman shared her horrifying story of a preventable car crash that occurred during the shooting of Kill Bill, a stunt coordinator from the film has gone on the record to stress just how avoidable the accident was—and how he never would’ve been cool with it had he been called to set that day.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keith Adams reveals that the stunt department wasn’t called to set the day they filmed the scene in question. “No stunts of any kind were scheduled for the day of Ms. Thurman’s accident,” Adams told THR in an email. “All of the stunt department was put on hold and no one from the stunt department was called to set. At no point was I notified or consulted about Ms. Thurman driving a car on camera that day.”

If he was, though? The crash wouldn’t have happened, because Thurman wouldn’t have been driving at all: “Had I been consulted, I would have insisted not only on putting a professional driver behind the wheel but also insuring that the car itself was road-worthy and safe.”

On February 3, Thurman was candid with the New York Times about her experiences with both Quentin Tarantino and Harvey Weinstein on the set of Kill Bill, and how the director and producer put her at risk by forcing her to drive a car that was unsafe. Later, Thurman said that the accident was covered up entirely, and described how the producers would only give her the footage of the crash if she signed documents “releasing them of any consequences of my future pain and suffering” to the Times. Shortly after that, she posted the footage from the crash on Instagram post, and further elaborated on her feelings regarding the crash and who’s to blame for it.

“The circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality,” she wrote. “I do not believe though with malicious intent.” She adds that Tarantino was “deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event,” and then calls out three men — including Weinstein—for the “UNFORGIVABLE” actions of the producers following the incident.

“They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress,” she wrote. “The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity.”