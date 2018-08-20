Share This: Twilight Is Coming Back To Theatres For Its 10th Anniversary And We Have Exclusive New Artwork Crystal

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly 10 years since Twilight became a record-smashing phenomenon at the box office and its broody stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, then relative unknowns, ascended to household names whose glossy photos adorned the bedroom walls of teens everywhere.

But come November the beloved girl-meets-vampire saga officially turns 10, and you don’t need to be Alice Cullen to know that something special is on the horizon (and no, it’s sadly not Stephenie Meyer’s complete draft of Midnight Sun). After all, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s love is eternal.

In honour of the huge milestone, Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment is releasing Twilight on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) and all five Twilight Saga films with new collectible artwork on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) on October 23. We have the exclusive first look at the colourful collectible prints, from award-winning artist Justin Erickson.

Each cover has a soft, romantic colour palette—green to symbolize Edward and Bella’s iconic meadow scene in Twilight; red for the Volturi in New Moon, etc.—and hidden images from the films that fans will surely sink their teeth into. For Erickson, the foremost goal was to “service the fans and make them happy.”

“The first movie is all about the woods and the mist and the locations, so I added a lot of blues and greens, versus New Moon, which ends with that scene of all of the red cloaks. And Breaking Dawn [Part 2] had that snowy final confrontation,” Erickson said. “So specific scenes really speak to the colour palette of the print.”

In order to best capture the magic of the Twilight Saga, Erickson had to first re-familiarize himself with the world of the films. So he did what any dedicated fan would do: he watched all five films in one sitting and put himself in the mental perspective of a fan. “You have to ask yourself, ‘If I’m a fan of this movie, what was my favourite scene from that movie? What’s the key scene and the big moment?’ We wanted to have those moments featured on the covers.”

While Erickson doesn’t have a favourite scene per se, he does deeply admire the lush landscapes of the film, all of which are reflected in the artwork. “Is it weird to say that I was a really big fan of how they built the scenery? I love the production design and the cold, dreary locations.”

And yes, he spent hours Google-searching photos of Stewart, Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner—all in different lighting—to get the likeness of those beloved characters just right. “More important that anything, it had to look like the right people,” he said. “If it didn’t look perfect, no one would buy it. So a lot of attention was given to making sure the likenesses were perfect.”

Twilight will also return to theatres nationwide this October 21 for two days only as part of the “Fathom Spotlight” series.

Not only will die-hard fans get to rewatch Edward and Bella’s meet-cute in biology class on the big screen for the first time in years, but the celebratory screenings will also feature an introduction by director Catherine Hardwicke and an exclusive sneak peek of the brand-new special feature “Twilight Tour… 10 Years Later,” from the aforementioned Twilight 4K Ultra HD home entertainment release.

To recap: If you need me, I’ll be playing “Clair De Lune” on repeat to emotionally prepare myself for this October.