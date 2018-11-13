Share This: Here’s What To Expect From Our Tribute To Stan Lee Marathon Space

Earlier this week, comic legend and Marvel’s former editor-in-chief Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95. We recounted his most memorable cameos and compiled a list of heartfelt messages put together by the actors who brought Lee’s superheroes (including Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Thor) to the big screen, but a life as long and accomplished as the one Lee led deserves as much recognition as possible.

Which is why Space is running A Tribute to Stan Lee’ movie marathon this upcoming weekend. On Saturday November 17, you can catch Tobey Maguire discover and (eventually) master his newfound spider-like abilities in Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3. And on Sunday November 18, you can watch Robert Downey Jr. transform into Tony Stark (at this point, is there really much of a difference?) in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Iron Man 3. You can find the complete marathon schedule below.

Saturday November 17, 2018

4 a.m. – Spider-Man (Encores at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.)

6:30 a.m. – Spider-Man 2 (Encores at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)

9:10 a.m. – Spider-Man 3 (Encores at 5:10 p.m. and 1:10 a.m.)

Saturday November 18, 2018

4 a.m. – Iron Man (Encores at 12 p.m. and 9:05 p.m.)

6:40 a.m. – Iron Man 2 (Encores at 2:40 p.m. and 11:40 p.m.)

9:20 a.m. – Iron Man 3 (Encores at 5:20 p.m. and 2:15 a.m.)

To remind yourself of the fact that Marvel movies probably wouldn’t exist without Stan Lee’s contributions to the comic book world, you can check out the trailers for all six films below.