All That Glitters Could Be Gold In Space’s Holiday Treasure Hunting Movie Marathon

Clearly you’ve all been very good this year. Why else would we be gifting you with a two-day treasure-filled movie marathon to take you into the holiday season? Starting Saturday, December 22, Space will air 48 full hours of thrilling treasure hunting adventure flicks beginning bright and early (but don’t stress—night owls will get a second chance to watch each film later on in the marathon, as repeat screenings guarantee that you won’t miss a moment of the action). Keep reading to see our specially curated lineup below:

The Da Vinci Code

(Dec 22 6 a.m., 10 p.m., Dec 23 4 a.m.)

Follow Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) as he and sidekick Sophie Neveu (Audrey Tautou) engage in a dangerous race against the deep church to find the all-powerful holy grail before it can be used to expose the Catholic religion as, well, a bit of a farce. Jesus married to Mary Magdalene? A legitimate unknown daughter? Get ready to clutch those pearls.

Angels & Demons

(Dec 22 9:15 a.m., Dec 23 1 a.m., 7:15 a.m.)

The Pope is dead. Long live the Pope (only the four Pope wannabes have all been kidnapped and assassinated). Robert Langdon is back in the second symbological installment of the film series, this time facing off against the Illuminati (hey Beyonce!). Will he be able to stop all of Vatican City from being blown to bits? Probably, but the point is how?

Raiders of the Lost Ark

(Dec 22 12 p.m., 5 p.m., Dec 23 10 a.m.)

Henry Walton Jones Jr. (Indiana to his friends) battles Nazis in a contest to lay claim to the Ark of the Covenant. More religious artifacts at stake — do we sense a theme? Of course, Indy does it all (escaping from wells, dodging explosions, sneaking aboard U-boats) with his characteristic dry wit.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

(Dec 22 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Dec 23 12:30 p.m.)

At any point in history, there’s always some megalomaniac trying to take over the world (*cough cough*). This time it’s an Indian gangster whose child slavery and ritual human sacrifice fetishes are fueled by the power of some magic stones. Indiana (and Short Round!) to the rescue.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

(Dec 23 3 p.m., 8:15 p.m., Dec 24 1:30 a.m.)

It’s so nice to spend some quality father and son time over the holidays! Sean Connery steps into the role of Henry Walton Jones Sr. in this caper to recover the Holy Grail (just like Tom Hanks all those years later).

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

(Dec 23 5:45 p.m., 11 p.m., Dec 24 4 a.m.)

Just when we thought we’d seen the last of Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, 2008 came along and offered us another cinematic installment (thank you, Movie Santa!). Shia Labeouf plays a ‘50s era greaser (typecasting) and Indy’s long-lost son. More holiday family time! Aw.

