Share This: Tim Allen Says Toy Story 4 Will Go To Infinity War And Beyond Jon

Toy Story fans have already waited eight years for the fourth instalment in Pixar’s most beloved franchise, so the animation giant can’t afford to fall short of expectations. Fortunately, we have it on good authority—from no less an expert than Buzz Lightyear himself—that Toy Story 4 will raise the bar, break expectations, and follow in the footsteps of 2018’s biggest blockbuster.

“I gotta resist getting emotional because I don’t wanna give it away,” he said in a recent interview. “But this is an incredibly great story. If you’re at all a superhero fan, Infinity War—I’m a big superhero fan—that didn’t seem like it was going to work, but it was a lot of vignettes that all made sense. This Toy Story 4, we’ve only been through it once, there will be several more incarnations, but it is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big—the idea, what they’ve come up with—I’m startled.”

For those who maintain that Toy Story 3 is virtually impossible to beat, Allen understands your skepticism. However, knowing what he now knows, he has extremely high hopes for Toy Story 4. “3 was I thought amazing,” he explained. “This one, I couldn’t even get through the last scene, okay? I’d love to be a Washington leaker. I just can’t do it. I can’t give any more away. They’ve got great characters, but a couple of scenes towards the end were really hard to get through.”

Toy Story 4 arrives in theatres on June 21, 2019. Check out the trailers for its predecessors below.