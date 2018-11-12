How do you want to login to your Space account?

The Toy Story 4 Teaser Promises A Chaotic New Beginning

November 12, 2018
Jon
toy-story-4-teaser-lead

As the teaser for Toy Story 4 begins, our familiar cast of characters is in a state of slow-mo bliss, holding hands and moving to the strains of Judy Collins’ take on “Both Sides Now.” However, this state of harmony is abruptly disrupted when we meet Forky (Tony Hale), a disposable spork who loses his cool, declares “I don’t belong here,” and insists he’s “not a toy.” Short and sweet, this teaser is a perfect distillation of the crisis to come:

Making his feature debut, director Josh Cooley (George and A.J., Riley’s First Date?) has inherited some pretty lofty expectations, but he had no trouble seeing the potential in this fourth instalment. “Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story, and it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy, but just like in life, every ending is a new beginning,” he says. “Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

As for Forky, Cooley sees him as an intriguing challenge to the franchise’s core philosophy.  “The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” he explains. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child, but what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfil his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Toy Story 4 arrives in theatres on June 21, 2019. Check out the new teaser above and the new poster below.

toy-story-4-poster

