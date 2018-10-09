Share This: J.J. Abrams And Alyson Hannigan Movies Hit The Toronto After Dark Film Festival Sara

A little less than a month after the Toronto After Dark Film Festival announced its preliminary lineup and two days before the festival officially kicks off, we now know which eight films were added to this year’s TADFF slate.

Among the latest additions are Justin P. Lange’s zombie (ish) thriller The Dark, longtime horror director Chad Archibald’s I’ll Take Your Dead, Justin McConnell’s body-swapping Lifechanger, high school horror Extracurricular, Corey Stanton’s Robbery (which features Corner Gas Animated’s Tara Spencer-Nairn) and South by Southwest fan favourite I Am a Hero. 34 short films ave also been added to this year’s lineup, including 18 Canadian pre-feature shorts and seven After Dark Showcase shorts.

Also added to this year’s lineup are Overlord—produced by J.J. Abrams and starring Black Mirror’s Wyatt Russell and You Might Be the Killer, starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Alyson Hannigan as a slasher movie expert who talks her friend through a particularly bloody, serial killer-y night. You can check out the trailers for both films below.

The 2018 Toronto After Dark Film Festival kicks off on October 11 and runs until October 19 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre. Buy your tickets on the the TADFF website and check out Toronto After Dark’s YouTube channel, which features a playlist of trailers for all the films mentioned above.