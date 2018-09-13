Share This: Toronto After Dark Film Festival Announces Its First Set Of Movies Sara

The Toronto After Dark Film Festival just announced its first set of films for 2018, and genre film fans can be rest assured that there’ll be something for everyone this year.

Toronto After Dark, celebrating its thirteenth year, showcases sci-fi, horror, thriller, and even comedy films from around the world. This year, films and directors from America, Indonesia, Mexico, the U.K., Chile, New Zealand, Germany, and Holland are represented—and that list will surely grow as Toronto After Dark announces even more titles leading up to its October 11 start date.

So far, this year’s lineup includes John McPhail’s high school zombie musical Anna & the Apocalypse, Issa López’s Pan’s Labyrinth-inspired Tigers Are Not Afraid, Joko Anwar’s supernatural horror Satan’s Slaves, Chris Caldwell and Zeek Earl’s sci-fi western Prospect (starring Transparent‘s Jay Duplass and Game of Thrones‘ Pedro Pascal), and Guillermo Amoedo’s nightmarish The Inhabitant.

Also featured is Jenn Wexler’s 80s slasher throwback The Ranger, Tim van Dammen’s time travel comedy Mega Time Squad, Tilman Singer’s trippy Luz, Dick Maas’ Prey (cheekily described on the After Dark website as “Jaws meets paws”) and Nightmare Cinema starring Mickey Rourke and directed by Alejandro Brugues, Joe Dante (Gremlins), Mick Garris, Ryuhei Kitamura and David Slade.

The 2018 Toronto After Dark Film Festival kicks off on October 11 and runs until October 19 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Theatre. Ticket sales will open and the full festival lineup (consisting of over 50 films) will be announced at the end of September.

Keep checking the Toronto After Dark website for updates. You can also check out Toronto After Dark’s YouTube channel, which features a playlist of trailers for all the films mentioned above.