Share This: Glen Powell Will Be In The Top Gun Sequel After All—Thanks To Tom Cruise Alissa

Glen Powell must be getting his aviators ready, because the actor just landed a role in Top Gun: Maverick—and it’s all thanks to his fan Tom Cruise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maverick‘s filmmakers are “beefing up” a secret role for Powell. The news comes after Powell narrowly missed out on nabbing the starring role of Goose’s son to Miles Teller. Apparently Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and others involved in the movie decided that Powell’s audition was so good, they needed him in the film, and thus, the actor will join Cruise, Teller, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connolly in the sequel to the 1986 hit.