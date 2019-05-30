Share This: Jon Hamm Raves About Top Gun 2: ‘It Is Out Of This World’ Jon

If it feels like you’ve been waiting decades for a Top Gun sequel, there’s a good reason for that: you have. Now that 33 years have passed since the release of 1986’s biggest hit, (a) many of the original fans are dead and (b) a sequel known as Top Gun: Maverick—directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion)—is finally on the way. While you still have another year to wait before this way-too-long-anticipated sequel hits theatres, co-star Jon Hamm has shared some early enthusiasm with Collider.

“They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen,” he said. “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

With the exception of director Tony Scott (who died in 2012), most of the key components are back in place, resulting in a familiarity that made for a “strange” and “wonderful” experience. “It’s basically getting the whole team back together,” Hamm explained. “Unfortunately, Tony Scott is unavailable, but they’ve achieved a very similar vibe to the first one… for the people who love the first movie, I think it’s gonna be very interesting to watch. It very much takes the story in a different direction, but I think for the new fans, it’s gonna be something very cool too. I’ve seen some of the footage. It is out of this world.”

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in theatres on June 26, 2020. Watch the trailer for the original below.