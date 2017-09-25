Share This: Tom Hiddleston Promises To Take Loki In Surprising New Directions In Thor: Ragnarok Jon

Since first playing Loki in 2011’s Thor, Tom Hiddleston’s career has reached impressive heights, but it may surprise some to learn that he hasn’t played his signature role since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Hiddleston finally dusted off that distinctive wardrobe for Thor: Ragnarok—and, according to a report in the Times of India, it didn’t take much to get back into character.

“When I put on the costume, the make-up and wig for the first time for this film and looked in the mirror, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, there he is.’ It was like seeing an old friend. It was good to see him, in a way. I feel like I know him.”

However, due to that familiarity, Hiddleston says it’s a struggle to keep the character fresh. “Every time I play Loki, the challenge is to find new ways of playing him,” he said. “It is a source of constant surprise to me that I’m still here. I never expected that when I started playing him. I feel a huge responsibility to deliver the character people know, even though it’s been four years since I last played him, and also to try to take him in new directions.”

In this pursuit, it doesn’t hurt that Loki is a troubled dude with some deep-rooted issues he can never quite overcome. “I’ve spent six or seven years of my life trying to get to the bottom of what exactly it is that he wants,” he explained. “When he seems to get close to what he wants—power, acceptance, belonging—he changes direction. I think that is the thing that keeps him interesting in a way. He’s cunning and transformative and changeable and will do everything he can to survive. He’s the trickster. He’s the God of mischief.”

You can see Loki back in action when Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theatres on November 3. In the meantime, check out the trailer below.