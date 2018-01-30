Share This: Tom Hiddleston Was Touched And Impressed By The ‘Infinity War’ Trailer Jon

When the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War debuted in November, we reached the same conclusion as everyone else: it’s bananas. As the MCU’s popularity grows, the scale of these movies has followed. During a recent visit to The Empire Film Podcast, Tom Hiddleston (who once again appears as Loki) commented on the latest increase in scope, explaining that the recent trailer left him impressed—and even a little touched.

“I remember when I was cast as Loki for the very first time almost 10 years ago,” he said. “Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, called me into his office to say congratulations, and one of the first things he said was, ‘Let me talk to you about Avengers.’ And I thought I had just been cast in Thor. And he’s told me the dream he had to build this fleet of films, this Marvel Cinematic Universe that was culminating in Avengers.”

Watching the trailer for Infinity War, Hiddleston realized that Feige had fulfilled—or even surpassed—his original dream. “Suddenly the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been expanded to such an extraordinary size that it can encompass and encapsulate so many different characters who people have taken to their hearts and followed and loved, whether it’s all the people from the Captain America films or the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s become so peopled now. It’s just so impressive, and I say that almost outside it. And I feel so lucky to be a part of it. That’s why I found it exciting.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theatres on May 4. To see what all the fuss is about, check out the trailer below.