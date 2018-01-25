How do you want to login to your Space account?

Tom Cruise’s New Instagram Is All About The Next ‘Mission: Impossible’

January 25, 2018
Corrina
For his next Mission: Impossible movie, Tom Cruise will pull off a daring stunt—one that he’s never attempted before. The actor will enter the world of social media. Cruise (or one of the minions on his payroll) has finally joined Instagram.

It must have been a mini Mission: Impossible just to wrangle the @tomcruise account name from whatever industrious internet entrepreneur laid claim to it back in 2010. Attracting followers was probably much easier. Cruises’ social media fans already number around 600k, despite the fact that he only posted his first photo earlier today. Check it out:

Get ready. #MissionImpossible

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on


In case you haven’t been keeping up with the latest on Ethan Hunt, that clapperboard should tip you off to the fact that a sixth Mission: Impossible movie is due out this summer, with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to direct.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout will see Cruise reunite with the old IMF gang: Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Alec Baldwin, as well as Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan. The M:I veterans are joined by new franchise cast members Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby in a story that sees Hunt “in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.” Like, hanging-onto-the-side-of-a-helicopter-for-dear-life-wrong…

Mission: Impossible – Fallout infiltrates theatres July 27.

