How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Break Out Your Stripey Scarf, Tom Baker Is Returning To The TARDIS

November 27, 2017
Corrina
Doctor Who

Stream 9 Seasons on CraveTV

Back in 1979, a BBC strike had the effect of shelving a Doctor Who episode penned by Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams that would have starred Fourth Doctor Tom Baker. The Who team had captured only seven hours of footage when the strike happened and the episode, “Shada,” was never completed… until now.

Baker, arguably the most popular Doctor in the history of regeneration (just try to count all the stripey scarves you see at Comic-Cons), is dusting off his key to the TARDIS and doing his part to complete the decades-old episode. The actor has the honour of being the person to play the role the longest (his tenure lasted from 1974 to 1981, with a return in 1993 for a charity special and another in 2013 for the 50th Anniversary celebration, “Day of the Doctor”).

doctor who

The BBC is making every effort to give the new/old episode an authentic late-1970s feel by using the original scripts and footage and limiting the technology and special effects used in the reshoots to equipment that was available in the era. The new scenes will be shot on cameras from the ‘70s and will feature Baker’s original TARDIS and faithful companion, K9 the robotic canine. Animated versions of characters like the Doctor’s assistant Romana will be used on screen and the actual actors who played them will voice their cartoon avatars.

doctor who

As for Baker, he’ll appear in scenes as an aged version of himself—which, we’re guessing, the episode’s storyline will somehow explain. What we do know is that Baker is super enthusiastic to play the Doctor one more time: “I think it never left me and that’s why I can’t stay away from it,” he told The Guardian. “It was a lovely time of my life. I loved doing Doctor Who because it was life to me. My real life was really rather drab compared with the life of Doctor Who when we were making it. Doctor Who for me was an asylum and when I was in, in full flight, making silly suggestions or pulling funny faces to make actors laugh, then I was happy.”

“Shada” is available to download from iTunes now and will be released on a DVD on December 4.

Trending
RELATED
Recap
The Shannara Chronicles Season Finale Recap: Shannara Blood Saves The Da...
Recap
The Shannara Chronicles Recap: Wilderun Is No Longer A Safe Haven
Recap
The Shannara Chronicles Recap: Wil And Amberle Get Much-Needed Closure
doctor-who
Opinion
Christmas Is Coming—Are You Ready For The Doctor Who Special?
INNERSPACE CLIPS