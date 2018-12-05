Share This: Director Admits Tobey Maguire ‘Would Have Been Fun’ In The Spider-Verse Jon

Checking in with Peter Parker as a middle-aged man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse would have been an ideal opportunity for Tobey Maguire to reprise his signature role—and co-director Rodney Rothman admits that this thought briefly crossed his mind. “There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others,” he explained in a recent interview. “I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction. But before this movie, and introducing the idea of the ‘Spider-Verse’ to the audience, I think everybody was afraid that it would just really confuse people. But wow, it would have been fun.”

Further complicating matters, the Spider-Man in this new animated film is not quite the same Spider-Man that Maguire played from 2002 to 2007. As producer Chris Miller explains, it’s more of an amalgamation than a continuation. “There’s elements of the Homecoming Tom Holland Spider-Man, of an Andrew Garfield Spider-Man, of the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man, of Spider-Man from various comics and TV shows,” he said. “In this universe, the Spider-Man that comes to Miles’ world is one that looks similar to but is not exactly the same as the ones that you know. And so, that’s why all of those plots are similar, but there’s a twist to them.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrives in theatres on December 14. Check out the trailer below.