TIFF 2018: Monica Bellucci Plays A Soul-Sucking Demon Mommy In Nekrotronic Corrina

Who’s Behind It

Writer/director Kiah Roache-Turner (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead) and writer Tristan Roache-Turner.

Who’s In It

Legendary actor Monica Bellucci, Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge), Tess Haubrich (Alien: Covenant), and Caroline Ford.

Who’ll Love It

Cos players, gamers, repentant iPhone addicts, and undead dungeon masters.

What’s It About

The battle between demons and nekromancers has raged on for centuries but in the 21st, the bad guys have brought the fight to our phones, figuring out a way to ride the internet wave and serve up death and destruction via a decent WiFi signal or data plan. Their leader (Bellucci) is days away from completing a plan that will give has access nearly all of the 7.5 billion souls on Earth unless one of the few remaining nekromancers can stop her.

Why You Should See It

Nekrotronic is a fairly straightforward good-guys-battle-undead-bad-guys movie in which the hero turns out to be an average (or sub-average) Joe harbouring secret demon-destroying powers. It tackles the idea of our tech-addiction in a fun if somewhat predictable way while incorporating a couple of novel and well-executed ideas (see: the 3D-printing of demons that allows the nekromancers to physically blast them out of existence). Check it out for a fun popcorn-y time at the movies filled with exploding heads and exploding septic tanks.

When You Can See It

Nekrotronic screened at TIFF this past Friday, September 7 as part of the Midnight Madness programme. Catch it again on Sunday, September 9 at 4:00pm at Scotiabank Theatre.