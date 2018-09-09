How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Toronto International Film Festival

TIFF 2018: Monica Bellucci Plays A Soul-Sucking Demon Mommy In Nekrotronic

September 9, 2018
Corrina

Who’s Behind It

Writer/director Kiah Roache-Turner (Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead) and writer Tristan Roache-Turner.

Who’s In It

Legendary actor Monica Bellucci, Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge), Tess Haubrich (Alien: Covenant), and Caroline Ford.

Who’ll Love It

Cos players, gamers, repentant iPhone addicts, and undead dungeon masters.

What’s It About

The battle between demons and nekromancers has raged on for centuries but in the 21st, the bad guys have brought the fight to our phones, figuring out a way to ride the internet wave and serve up death and destruction via a decent WiFi signal or data plan. Their leader (Bellucci) is days away from completing a plan that will give has access nearly all of the 7.5 billion souls on Earth unless one of the few remaining nekromancers can stop her.

Why You Should See It

Nekrotronic is a fairly straightforward good-guys-battle-undead-bad-guys movie in which the hero turns out to be an average (or sub-average) Joe harbouring secret demon-destroying powers. It tackles the idea of our tech-addiction in a fun if somewhat predictable way while incorporating a couple of novel and well-executed ideas (see: the 3D-printing of demons that allows the nekromancers to physically blast them out of existence). Check it out for a fun popcorn-y time at the movies filled with exploding heads and exploding septic tanks.

When You Can See It

Nekrotronic screened at TIFF this past Friday, September 7 as part of the Midnight Madness programme. Catch it again on Sunday, September 9 at 4:00pm at Scotiabank Theatre.

Trending
RELATED
News
TIFF 2018: In Fabric Will Ruin Discount Department Store Shopping Foreve...
News
TIFF 2018: What The World Needs Now Is Endzeit’s Sweet Zombie Apocalyp...
News
TIFF 2018: Halloween Is The Sequel You’ve Been Waiting 40 Years For
News
TIFF 2018: Diamantino Is The Most Bonkers Film You’ll See At This Year...