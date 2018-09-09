Share This: TIFF 2018: In Fabric Will Ruin Discount Department Store Shopping Forever Corrina

Who’s Behind It

Peter Strickland, the UK director behind two of our past TIFF favourites, 2014’s The Duke of Burgundy and 2012’s Berberian Sound Studio.

Who’s In It

The incomparable and very funny Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, Star Wars), Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld, The Duke of Burgundy), and Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Broadchurch, Training Day).

Who’ll Love It

Aesthetes, style addicts, anyone who hashtags their dark and angsty Instagram photos with #MOOD. In Fabric belongs in the canon alongside films like The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant for its claustrophobic atmosphere and unrelenting, looming anxieties. It’s sprinkled with pitch dark absurdist comedy but make no mistake, this is a horror film — and there will be blood.

What’s It About

A haunted dress, a demonic department store, and a trio of unlucky shoppers populate Strickland’s In Fabric. The seemingly harmless dress hangs out on a store mannequin until the post-holiday sales arrive and it’s scooped up to be worn on a special first date. Free of the store, the cursed item returns to its murderous ways, travelling from one victim the the next. Back in the store, even darker and more nefarious rituals are underway.

Why You Should See It

For the department store dialogue which sounds like Latin poetry dedicated to the art of retail sales that’s been run through Google translator. For the small but standout surrealist performances from Mighty Boosh comedy troupe member Julian Barratt (who appeared in past TIFF Midnight selections A Field In England and The ABC’s of Death) and Steve Oram (another TIFF alumnus from 2012’s Sightseers). Barratt and Oram play off each other so perfectly you’d think they’d been working together for decades. (Banking world pro tip: don’t wave to your boss’s mistress — it’s considered insubordination). Lastly, see this movie for its awesome ‘Nightmare-meets-1980’s-Sears-catalogue-but-make-it-fashion’ aesthetic.

When You Can See It

Catch it as part of the Midnight Madness programme on Thursday, September 13 at 11:59pm at Ryerson Theatre; Friday, September 14 at 8:45pm at Scotiabank Theatre; or Saturday, September 15 at 11:45am at Scotiabank Theatre.

In Fabric has yet to release an official trailer but you can watch a scene from the film here.